Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool future just got a lot clearer after Barcelona admission – report

Barcelona’s inability to afford Luis Diaz this summer is very good news for one other Liverpool player’s future.

Spanish outlet Sport (via Sporting Witness) now claims that the La Liga giants can’t afford any incomings at this point in time.

The good news, if we’re to take the report with more than a pinch of salt, is it more than likely excludes the Catalans from pursuing a deal for Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan hitman has seen recent speculation link him with a summer exit at Anfield amid his recent profligacy.

Darwin Nunez won’t be going to Barcelona

The key point of the matter has always revolved around Barcelona’s finances.

Even beyond that, however, it’s difficult to imagine Nunez leaving Liverpool – a place where he has unwavering support from fans at the ground – for a comparative opportunity.

If not Catalonia, where else could he possibly end up this summer, were we even to consider an offer?

Though we’d argue the 24-year-old isn’t in need of a clear slate per se under incoming boss Arne Slot, he’ll get one anyway ahead of the 2024/25 season.

