Fabrizio Romano drops truthbomb on Liverpool interest in striker scoring every 85 minutes

Kylian Mbappe was never going to consider a switch to England when a move to Real Madrid was also on the table.

That’s the word from football’s premier transfer insider Fabrizio Romano ahead of the Frenchman’s impending switch to Madrid this summer.

“We’ve long had stories about Mbappe and the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal…still, the reality is that Mbappe never wanted to entertain any discussions with English clubs, first of all because his focus was on Real Madrid, and also because he didn’t want to create any more problems with Florentino Perez, the president at the Bernabeu, when he decided to turn them down and sign a new contract with PSG in 2022,” the Italian journalist informed CaughtOffside.

The former Monaco sharpshooter has struck 43 times in the French top-flight this term. Based on a minutes total of 3,688, that’s a strike rate of a goal every 85.76 minutes.

Why a Kylian Mbappe-type transfer was never going to happen

Free transfers aside, the kind of numbers that were being proposed prior to Mbappe’s contract running out were extortionate.

Put simply: It wasn’t a Liverpool-type transfer, nor one we’d expect Michael Edwards and Co. to have contemplated.

Wages, likewise, have proven unattainable for us, with the World Cup winner reportedly on course to earn £21.6m per year after tax, according to AS (via TEAMTALK).

That puts Mbappe at roughly £415,384 per week – well above our highest earner currently in Mo Salah (£350,000-a-week).

It’s just another raising of the cap that a sustainably-run Liverpool couldn’t afford.

