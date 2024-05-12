91% pass success – Liverpool-linked 22y/o showed ‘promising moments’ in Sunday stalemate

Liverpool fans waiting patiently for their team’s next fixture to roll around may have been keeping an eye on rumoured transfer targets over the weekend.

One player who’s reportedly on the radar at Anfield is Crysencio Summerville, who featured for Leeds this afternoon as they drew 0-0 away to Norwich in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in recent days that LFC are ‘one of the clubs looking at’ the 22-year-old, who scored a late winning goal in the Whites’ 2-1 win on Merseyside in October 2022, and the Dutchman did his reputation no harm in East Anglia today.

It was a match with few genuine chances for either side, although Summerville would end it as his team’s highest-rated performer according to Sofascore metrics.

The Leeds winger completed 91% of his passes (20/22) and both of his attempted dribbles, won 75% of his duels (3/4) and executed two key passes for Daniel Farke’s side as they claimed a valuable draw at Carrow Road.

In his post-match player ratings for Leeds Live, Beren Cross awarded the 22-year-old a six, writing that the forward had ‘some promising moments’ and ‘carried the ball well and kept possession’ throughout the goalless draw.

It mightn’t have been the standout performance of a season which has seen Summerville score 20 goals and set up another 10 (Transfermarkt), but if anyone from the Liverpool hierarchy was watching him today, they’ll likely have jotted down a few positive notes.

Should the Whites fail to gain promotion over the next fortnight and be consigned to the Championship again for the 2024/25 campaign, it seems highly likely that the Dutchman will depart Elland Road.

If he does, will Anfield be his next port of call? As we know all too well, he has form for making a decisive impact in L4…

