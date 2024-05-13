Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Aston Villa: Just the one change as Jurgen Klopp goes strong

Liverpool only have pride to play for in their final two games of the season, with the Reds assured of a third-place finish in the Premier League, but they could yet have a significant bearing on the outcomes of two battles either side of them.

Tonight they travel to face Aston Villa, who’ll join us in the Champions League next term with a victory, but any other result leaves Tottenham still in with a chance of catching them in fourth place going into their clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Should Unai Emery’s side triumph here, Spurs’ campaign would effectively be over, leaving them with no great motivation to take points off the champions, who remain favourites to pip Arsenal to the title.

There are plenty of intriguing subplots at play, but for Liverpool this next week is all about aiming to secure two more wins to round off Jurgen Klopp’s glorious reign on a positive note.

Confirmed Liverpool team news v Aston Villa

Klopp makes just the one change in personnel from the team which defeated Tottenham 4-2 at Anfield eight days ago.

Alisson Becker is between the sticks, while there’s one change to the backline as Andy Robertson is omitted after he missed training in recent days, with Joe Gomez taking his place at left-back.

The midfield and attack is unchanged, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch among the substitutes.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X: