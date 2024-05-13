(Video) Ronny Rosenthal no longer has the worst miss in an Aston Villa v Liverpool fixture

The name Ronny Rosenthal evokes unwanted memories of a glaring open goal miss when Liverpool lost away to Aston Villa in the first Premier League season, but he’s finally been outdone in that regard when it comes to this fixture.

In the 36th minute of the teams’ clash in the Midlands tonight, the home side looked set to equalise for a second time when Leon Bailey played a low ball across the six-yard box with two teammates waiting to provide the tap-in.

Diego Carlos got his toe to it but contrived to define logic and physics by steering it wide from inside two yards, with the Brazilian also depriving Ollie Watkins behind him of the easiest goal he would ever have scored.

No blooper compilation from this Premier League season would be complete without that genuinely unbelievable miss – even Rosenthal would blush at watching this one!

You can view Carlos’ horror moment below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @LashawnaU63328 on X: