(Video) Pure passion: Harvey Elliott’s reaction to landmark Quansah goal is a joy to behold

Harvey Elliott couldn’t have been happier for Jarell Quansah after the centre-back scored his first Premier League goal in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds’ number 78 put his team two goals to the good shortly after half-time when he steered a brilliant header into the top corner of Emiliano Martinez’s net, netting in the top flight for the first time in his fledgling career.

Footage taken from the away end at Villa Park captured the celebrations of that landmark moment for the youngster, with his fellow 21-year-old sprinting towards the scorer to offer his congratulations.

In a show of pure passion, Elliott gleefully punched the air and let out a roar of such exultation that you’d be forgiven for thinking that he wouldn’t celebrate a goal of his own with such vigour.

His joy for Quansah was clear for all to see, and it was a joy to behold.

You can view Elliott’s reaction below, via @asim_lfc on X: