(Video) Gakpo scores again… but Liverpool fans will be amazed goal was even given

Some dodginess at the back ensured Aston Villa drew parallel via a combination between Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans.

Cody Gakpo was the man to put the visitors back into the lead, however, after Joe Gomez played a lovely ball across the face of goal.

It did seem that the England international was just offside in the build-up, but, rather amazingly, after a long VAR review, the operators at Stockley Park opted to let the effort stand.

2-1 to Liverpool – though we’ve no idea quite how!

