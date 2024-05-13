(Video) Gakpo scores again… but Liverpool fans will be amazed goal was even given

Some dodginess at the back ensured Aston Villa drew parallel via a combination between Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans.
Cody Gakpo was the man to put the visitors back into the lead, however, after Joe Gomez played a lovely ball across the face of goal.
It did seem that the England international was just offside in the build-up, but, rather amazingly, after a long VAR review, the operators at Stockley Park opted to let the effort stand.
2-1 to Liverpool – though we’ve no idea quite how!
Gakpo taps it in and Liverpool are back in front! 🔻 pic.twitter.com/UQzTNjqj9Z
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024
VAR still stuffed up decisions in this match. These officials are a bunch of oxygen thieves.