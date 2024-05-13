Simon Hooper just tried to bait Klopp into touchline ban; journo spots how he reacted

Jurgen Klopp will be forced to bite his tongue no matter what madness Simon Hooper throws his way.

The German tactician is only one yellow card away from a touchline ban ahead of his final game in charge of Liverpool against Wolves at the weekend.

The on-pitch official appeared to bait the 56-year-old head coach with a soft caution handed to Harvey Elliott for kicking the ball away, as was spotted by Paul Gorst on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Mainz boss wasn’t happy about the affair, but kept his cool in the technical area.

Elliott booked for kicking the ball away after conceding a foul. Klopp didn't agree with the decision to give the foul by Simon Hooper, but simply pulled his cap down. Not risking any caution tonight. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 13, 2024

The Merseysiders lead 2-1, at the time of writing, at Villa park following an own goal from Emi Martinez and Cody Gakpo’s lead-restoring effort.

Keep your cool, Jurgen… no matter what

It’s a shame to see Liverpool only lift the Carabao Cup this term, but it would be tragic beyond measure if our talismanic boss was, for any reason, unable to attend our final tie of the season.

Klopp simply has to get through this clash, no matter what madness Hooper or the VAR team throws our way.

Though, to the credit of those residing in Stockley Park, we’ve had some reasonable treatment so far.

Just bite your tongue, Jurgen. It’s not worth missing out on your well-deserved goodbye at Anfield.

