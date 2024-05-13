(Video) Take note, Slot: Liverpool U21 prodigy nets superb goal which’d have any manager buzzing

Liverpool’s under-21s may have been eliminated from the Premier League 2 play-offs after losing on penalties to Tottenham on Sunday evening, but one youngster in red did his reputation no harm whatsoever with a delightful goal.

The Reds battled back from 3-1 down to force extra time and a penalty shootout, and the equaliser from James Norris would make any manager or coach proud.

With 10 minutes remaining, the 21-year-old – back at his parent club after a loan spell with Tranmere – did brilliantly to dispossess George Abbott just outside Spurs’ penalty area and went on to dispatch the ball underneath Luca Gunter to make it 3-3.

It wasn’t just the quality of the finish which’ll impress Liverpool bosses, but also the manner in which he pressed his opponent so diligently and stole possession from him.

If incoming head coach Arne Slot was taking notes, he’d have been delighted with what he saw from Norris.

You can view the youngster’s goal below, taken from LFC TV’s match coverage and shared via @VidsAcademy on X: