(Video) ‘Don’t even know how’ – Klopp left baffled by one moment from Liverpool’s draw at Villa

Like those of us watching at home or at the stadium, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t quite believe the manner in which Aston Villa rescued a point in their 3-3 draw against Liverpool tonight.

The home side earned a share of the spoils thanks to two late goals from substitute Jhon Duran, the second of which could be politely described as freakish, as Moussa Diaby’s shot struck the Colombian and looped over Alisson Becker and into the net.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Reds manager rued the concession of that quickfire brace from the 20-year-old and was baffled by the rather fortuitous equaliser.

Klopp said: “We opened the door for them. In that moment the atmosphere was there and they score the equaliser. I don’t even know how. Somebody hit somebody I think and the ball goes in.”

It was something of a freak goal, but the same could be said of the early howler from Emiliano Martinez to gift Liverpool the lead tonight.

There were a few bonkers moments in a bonkers match at Villa Park, and thankfully the dropped points won’t have any repercussions in terms of our overall season.

You can view Klopp’s post-match reaction below, via @SkySportsPL on X: