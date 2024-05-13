(Video) Klopp soaking up away end chant in his name will tug at Liverpool fans’ heartstrings

And then there was one. One more match remaining with Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The German is a self-proclaimed disciple of ‘heavy metal football’, and that was in evidence tonight as the Reds drew 3-3 away to Aston Villa in a thoroughly bonkers match in the Midlands.

At numerous intervals throughout the night, the travelling supporters burst into extended renditions of “I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red”, making sure to serenade the 56-year-old as much as possible before his final game in charge on Sunday.

After the final whistle, Klopp walked over to the Liverpool fans, who broke into the chant in his name yet again, and took a minute to soak up the appreciation, clutching his heart and waving to the crowd in gratitude.

His reaction is bound to tug at the heartstrings of every Red, with one last dance next weekend and one final opportunity to let this man know how much he’s loved.

You can view the footage of Klopp reacting to the chant below, via @asim_lfc on X: