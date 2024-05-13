(Video) Jurgen Klopp sees the funny side of potential touchline ban for final Liverpool game

Some Liverpool fans would probably accept a comprehensive defeat against Aston Villa tonight so long as Jurgen Klopp isn’t booked.

The 56-year-old is one yellow card away from being hit with a touchline ban, and should he be cautioned on Monday night, it’d prohibit him from taking to the dugout for his final match in charge of the Reds against Wolves next Sunday.

The German spoke to Sky Sports just over an hour before kick-off at Villa Park, with those in studio reminding him that he’ll need to be on his ‘best behaviour’ in order to avoid incurring the wrath of referee Simon Hooper.

Klopp instantly burst out laughing and replied: “Yeah, and they gave me Simon Hooper! That’s obviously the biggest challenge they could find, but I’m alright. I should be fine.”

The Lancashire native was the man in the middle for Liverpool’s controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham earlier this season, when Luis Diaz disgracefully had a legitimate goal ruled offside and two Reds players were sent off, including the harsh dismissal of Curtis Jones.

Klopp’s passion is one of the many things we love about him, but even if Hooper makes a few infruriating decisions tonight, we’d implore the LFC boss not to lose his temper. It’d be a crime if he were to be banned for the final match of his glorious Anfield reign.

You can view Klopp’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: