Arne Slot in line for big £190m+ boost ahead of his first Liverpool transfer window – report

Arne Slot could be set to walk into Liverpool with the club heavily boosted by an influx of additional income.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are projected to receive just over £190m in prize money from their performances in the Premier League and Europe this season, a notable increase on the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s expected that LFC will stand to gain around £165m from finishing third domestically, with that being the figure received by Manchester United for a similar league placing a year ago, and £27m from reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now guaranteed to end the top-flight campaign in third place, with Arsenal and Manchester City mathematically out of reach after the weekend’s results and Aston Villa unable to catch us even if they beat us tonight and win next Sunday.

Although missing out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years would’ve been a blow to Liverpool’s finances, the Reds’ improved domestic performance and lengthy run in the Europa League this season mitigated much of the potential damage from failing to finish in the top four last term.

Even with the title challenge fading out over the past month and the European exit to Atalanta, Slot is still set to benefit from a healthy top-up to the club’s budget ahead of his first transfer window as LFC’s head coach, an appointment which is a ‘done deal’ without being officially confirmed, in the words of Fabrizio Romano.

The 45-year-old is bound to already have some areas of the squad in mind to target once he gets his feet in under the table on Merseyside, while Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will also have been hard at work identifying and working on viable prospective signings for Klopp’s successor.

Securing a return to the Champions League for next season not only helps Liverpool’s budget significantly but also makes Anfield a more attractive destination for potential incomings.

FSG’s conservative approach and the need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations will prevent the Reds from a massive splurge over the summer, but it definitely looks as if Slot should have a more than decent transfer budget with which to play around as he seeks to make an immediate imprint at his new club.

