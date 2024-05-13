Newcastle’s PSR problem could see ex-Red return to Liverpool this summer – report

Newcastle United’s need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could see clubs like Liverpool look to take advantage.

The Merseysiders have surprisingly been linked with former Everton ace Anthony Gordon by the Daily Star (via Daily Mail).

The UK-based outlet now suggests that the third-placed Premier League outfit could look to make the Englishman one of Arne Slot’s first signings.

The 23-year-old was a former Liverpool Academy star but was released by the club at the age of 11 – only to be snapped up by the Toffees right after.

The next man to ‘cross the park’?

Empire of the Kop’s Peter Kenny Jones may need to soon update his book on players to have turned out for both sides!

The idea of Gordon donning the famous red shirt once again may raise a few eyebrows on the red half of Merseyside (never mind the blue half!).

The left-sided winger, however, has undoubtedly been an impeccable performer for the Magpies this term.

22 goal contributions in 47 games (across all competitions) is no mean feat for a 23-year-old footballer in the English top-flight.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to meet Gordon’s valuation of £100m, of course, is another story.

What do the stats say about Anthony Gordon?

The No.10 looks another Edwards-esque signing in the sense of being on the cusp of a developmental explosion.

With such a potentially meaty asking price attached, however, you can understand why our recruitment team might prefer to cash in their chips with West Ham United for Mohammed Kudus.

Gordon doesn’t look quite as strong a dribbler as the Ghanaian international judging by his successful take-on stats (41st percentile, according to FBref).

That said, he’s another player that may stack up well for defensive performance in the final third with 11 tackles completed in that area of the pitch this season.

