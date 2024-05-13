Liverpool already opened talks with €98.8m powerhouse; set to push red button on release clause

Liverpool have reportedly ‘activated contacts’ yesterday ahead of triggering Mohammed Kudus’ €98.85m (£85m) release clause this summer.

This update comes from former BBC Sport reporter @SannieDaara on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders are said to be facing potential competition from fellow Premier League rivals in Manchester City and Arsenal.

EXCL: English giants Liverpool are set to trigger £85million release clause for Mohammed Kudus to capture the Ghana superstar from West Ham United. 🇬🇭 🚨🔴 The Reds activated contacts today to help them in completing the deal before agreeing personal terms. Liverpool want Kudus… pic.twitter.com/PF3msqveFb — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) May 12, 2024

The No.14 has registered 24 goal contributions in 47 games for West Ham United this season.

Where does Mohammed Kudus play?

That’s an interesting question to answer if you go off of how he’s been utilised by David Moyes this term.

The Ghanaian has featured in six different positions throughout 2023/24 (centre forward, left wing, right wing, left mid, right mid, attacking midfielder), showcasing his versatility.

It’s been a relatively similar story in years gone by for Ajax, with the 23-year-old playing in central midfield and down the right flank.

What do the stats say about Kudus?

At 23 years of age, with the numbers Kudus has posted already in the Premier League, he looks a star on the cusp of exploding towards world-class glory.

In other words, exactly like the kind of signing that would have been made previously under Michael Edwards’ watch as sporting director.

We would emphasise the potential in this possible transfer given his stats indicate he has some considerable growing to do. Non-penalty xG (57th percentile) as recorded by FBref, for example, falls far short of what would be expected of a Liverpool forward.

The former Ajax man does appear to be a remarkable dribbler, ranking in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons compared to his peers in attacking midfield and winger roles.

Likewise, ranking in the 96th percentile for tackles completed indicates that Kudus would be a potentially strong fit in a system that demands forwards to be the first line of defence in winning back possession.

Of Luis Diaz (11), Mo Salah (8) and Darwin Nunez (9) – only the Colombian international has completed as many tackles in the final third as the Hammers star.

