(Video) Comedy gold: Martinez concedes horror own goal in first minute vs Liverpool

It’s a moment Emi Martinez is guaranteed to never forget… no, we’re not on about the World Cup final but Aston Villa’s hosting of Liverpool at Villa Park.

The generally reliable shotstopper committed a horrific mistake after intercepting a cross into the box from Harvey Elliott.

The home support couldn’t quite believe their eyes as the Argentine somehow managed to tip the ball into his own net at the near post.

To be honest, it would have been easier to just clear or catch the airborne ball… we’re not too sure what’s happened there, but we’ll take it.

1-0 Liverpool. Up the Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: