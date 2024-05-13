Paul Merson claims Liverpool could still have huge say in title race despite third-place guarantee

Paul Merson has suggested that, despite being guaranteed to finish third in the Premier League, Liverpool could still hold the key to the outcome of the title race and the identity of the division’s fourth and final Champions League participant for next season.

The Reds go to Aston Villa tonight in a fixture which has nothing but pride resting on it from our point of view, but could have major repercussions on the teams immediately above and beneath them.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side lose, their opponents will clinch fourth place, duly ending Tottenham’s chances of usurping them by the time they play Manchester City on Tuesday, with the champions currently a point behind leaders Arsenal.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: “Every Arsenal fan needs Aston Villa to get beaten. If Liverpool can get a result, Tottenham have to stay hungry on Tuesday.

“I know it’s an eight-goal spread at the moment but if [Spurs] went and got a draw, and Liverpool win by two or three goals, then all of a sudden Aston Villa play Palace. No one wants to play Palace at the moment and they [Tottenham] go to Sheffield United and Sheffield United… wow.