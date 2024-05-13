News James Pearce just broke will have LFC fans jumping for joy

Andy Robertson could very well be fit for Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of Liverpool Football Club.

Reporting after the 90 minutes, The Athletic’s James Pearce confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Scotland international is ‘back in training tomorrow’.

Andy Robertson back in training tomorrow and expected to be fit for final game v Wolves on Sunday. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 13, 2024

The former Hull City fullback was missing from the squad for the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

A night to forget and a day to remember on the horizon

Liverpool have some serious problems incoming boss Arne Slot will have to fix ahead of 2024/25.

But that’s a problem we can happily ignore in the meantime. Of far greater significance to every Red in attendance (and watching at home) for our hosting of Wolves at Anfield will be the fact of Klopp’s final appearance as Liverpool boss.

Say that sentence out loud – it sounds crazy, right?

Goodness gracious, we’re going to have a hard time in our coverage of what will be a supremely emotional day for all involved and connected with the club.

We owe so much to the manager. It’s only fitting, then, that he gets a send-off to rival the tear-jerking scenes of his exits from Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Danke, Jurgen Klopp.

