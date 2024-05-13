(Video) First PL goal: Jarell Quansah punishes dozing Digne to stretch Liverpool’s lead v Villa

Jarell Quansah can now call himself a Premier League goalscorer as he rose highest to extend Liverpool’s lead against Aston Villa early in the second half tonight.

Within five minutes of the restart, the 21-year-old got on the end of a Harvey Elliott delivery, steering it past Emiliano Martinez with a brilliantly placed header to make it 3-1 to the Reds.

It was a superb contact from the LFC defender, who exploited Lucas Digne’s erroneous positioning as the Frenchman got caught on the wrong side of his opponent.

Not a moment the Villa man will want to see again, but we’re absolutely thrilled for Quansah to get his first Premier League goal!

You can view Quansah’s header below, via @SkySportsPL on X: