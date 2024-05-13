Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool ‘done deal’ amid Mohammed Kudus pursuit

Arne Slot’s impending arrival at Liverpool Football Club is understood to be a ‘done deal’.

Fabrizio Romano shared the claim in question on his daily briefing with CaughtOffside, with the Reds and Feyenoord still yet to finalise compensation.

The timing of an official announcement on the matter remains to be seen ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game in charge of the Merseysiders against Aston Villa.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Liverpool already opened talks with €98.8m powerhouse; set to push red button on release clause

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano is hearing about Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia amid PL interest

Meanwhile… Liverpool reportedly moving in for Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool are now said to be prepared to trigger Mohammed Kudus’ €98.85m (£85m) release clause this summer.

The West Ham winger remains on a long-term contract with the Hammers (set to expire in 2028), though could form part of a potential exodus at the London club ahead of David Moyes’ expected departure.

Sources close to the club have suggested the recruitment team would be keen to bolster options in the forward line.

The Ghanaian has amassed seven goals and six assists in 32 Premier League games in 2023/24.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!