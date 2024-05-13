Liverpool ace could get first league start of 2024 tonight after teammate’s training absence

One Liverpool player’s potential loss tonight could be his teammate’s gain, with uncertainty surrounding one part of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the match against Aston Villa.

As per Liverpool Echo, it’s still unclear whether Andy Robertson will be fit to feature against Unai Emery’s side, having missed training on Friday to prompt doubts over his fitness for the Reds’ penultimate match of the season.

The manager hasn’t given any update on the 30-year-old, so it could be 7pm tonight by the time we discover whether or not the Scottish defender will make the line-up.

Should Robertson miss out, the beneficiary could be Kostas Tsimikas, who’s yet to start a Premier League match in 2024.

The 1-1 draw against Arsenal just before Christmas in which he broke his collarbone remains the last time that the Greek left-back was included in a top-flight starting XI, and he’s played just 13 minutes in the division since being forced off in that game (WhoScored).

Joe Gomez is also an option on that flank if the Scotland captain isn’t available, but the Londoner’s ability to play anywhere across the back four may see him held in reserve in case a substitution becomes necessitated tonight.

As a specialist left-back, Tsimikas will be itching to get a start against Villa if Robertson can’t feature, especially when he’s played second fiddle to the 30-year-old ever since joining Liverpool in 2020.

The Greek Scouser turned 28 yesterday, and he’ll hope for a belated present from Klopp in the form of a place in the starting XI in a few hours’ time.

