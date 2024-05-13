Taking shape: Pivotal date cited as behind-the-scenes Liverpool reshuffle takes next step

Liverpool will welcome a double arrival at Anfield within the next three weeks as the off-field reshuffle at the club continues to take shape.

As per Football Insider, Julian Ward will return as the technical director of FSG little more than a year after stepping down as the Reds’ sporting director, while Pedro Marques will join from Benfica as director of football development.

The two appointments are set to formally commence on 1 June, with the pair joining Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes as major behind-the-scenes arrivals on Merseyside in 2024.

Just as FSG eventually persuaded Edwards to return to Liverpool in the guise of CEO of Football, he’s believed to have convinced Ward to follow him in retracing his steps to Anfield (Football Insider).

Meanwhile, Marques comes from Benfica with a formidable reputation, having previously worked with their arch-rivals Sporting Lisbon and, intriguingly, Manchester City.

As if the impending exit of Jurgen Klopp didn’t mark a seismic enough change at LFC, the wide-ranging boardroom reshuffle makes this one of the most pivotal summers of the club’s modern history.

While we know that Ward and Marques are due to be in the building from 1 June, fans are being kept waiting for an official announcement regarding Arne Slot, who’s appeared set to be appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach for about a fortnight at this stage.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging that the bulk of major boardroom positions have now been filled, with the incoming individuals ready to hit the ground running in advance of the summer transfer window.

