(Video) What Aston Villa fans did to Jurgen Klopp after FT speaks volumes

Jurgen Klopp’s contributions to the Premier League since his arrival in 2015 shouldn’t be forgotten by those outside of Merseyside.

In a league dominated by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the 56-year-old made the title race a genuinely entertaining event with no clear winner from the outset.

Though the Merseysiders fell out of this year’s contest late on, Aston Villa fans made sure that the German tactician left Villa Park feeling appreciated after his side’s 3-3 draw in the West Midlands.

James Pearce of The Athletic took footage of the event in question as the Reds dropped three points courtesy of a superb sub performance from Jhon Duran.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JamesPearceLFC:

  1. I think it’s best he leaves b4 making Liverpool look soo ordinary in the eyes of other teams, what a shambolic substitutions from him, I weep

