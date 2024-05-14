‘I would like to…’ – Forgotten Liverpool PL title winner is yearning for return to his homeland

Many of the Liverpool squad which won the Premier League title four years ago have since left Anfield, although it might have escaped the attention of casual observers that one particular individual who formed part of that celebrated group is still at the club.

Adrian remains as the Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper, but his contract is due to expire in the coming weeks and the 37-year-old’s departure this summer seems inevitable.

Indeed, speaking recently to Movistar Plus (via Mucho Deporte), the Spaniard has stated his desire to finish out his career with a return to his homeland.

The ‘keeper said: “I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

“You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete. I think Adrián has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.

“I haven’t sat down with Liverpool yet either. I don’t rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in LaLiga.”

Adrian played 11 times in the victorious Premier League campaign, deputising for Alisson Becker after the latter’s injury against Norwich on the opening day, but has spent the last three years very much on the periphery at Anfield.

He’s only played twice for the first team since the summer of 2021, with his most recent appearance coming in the Community Shield win over Manchester City nearly two full years ago (Transfermarkt).

It makes little sense to keep a 37-year-old who’s being paid £60,000 per week but doesn’t feature on matchday anymore and is about to be out of contract, and it’s telling that Liverpool have been linked with other goalkeepers such as Anthony Patterson and Alex McCarthy.

While some fans might find it difficult to shake off the nightmare performance in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid in 2020, Adrian still played a very important role in us winning the Premier League that year.

He stood up during our time of need when Alisson got injured and helped us to lift the UEFA Super Cup with his heroics in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, and in the firm likelihood that he leaves this summer, we wish him the very best with his next adventure.

