Liverpool eye free transfer swoop for ‘massive’ colossus who was dubbed a ‘joke’ by one teammate

Liverpool could resurrect a transfer habit which had been in vogue at Anfield during the mid-2010s.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have added Southampton’s Alex McCarthy to a shortlist of potential goalkeeping options to pursue, should Caoimhin Kelleher depart this summer in search of regular game-time elsewhere.

The 34-year-old’s contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of this season and he’s seeking a return to Premier League football, with the Saints currently involved in the Championship play-offs.

READ MORE: Klopp at Liverpool, Season 4: We’ve won it 6 times, one defeat too many and Divock in the derby

READ MORE: Ex-Chelsea man was wowed by ‘brilliant’ Liverpool gem with 92% pass completion v Aston Villa

Liverpool turned transfer raids on Southampton into an art form a few years ago, plucking the likes of Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk from the south coast, and it’s a route they seem to be considering once more with McCarthy in their sights.

The veteran ‘keeper pulled off two stunning saves in the Saints’ 0-0 draw at West Brom on Sunday, with manager Russell Martin hailing his ‘massive’ performance and teammate Flynn Downes labelling him ‘a joke’ and ‘a privilege to play with’ (Southern Daily Echo).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 34-year-old knows that he’d be playing a backup role to Alisson Becker at Anfield, but in many respect he’d be an ideal acquisition for the Reds – available on a free transfer, helping with the homegrown quota and, should Kelleher leave, filling a significant void in the squad.

McCarthy is well acquainted to the Premier League, too, having made almost 150 appearances in the division for four different clubs (Transfermarkt), and he could represent a very smart pickup for whoever signs him.

Liverpool chiefs are bound to be keeping a close eye on Southampton’s play-off semi-final second leg against the Baggies on Friday night, with the 6 foot 4 giant between the sticks set to attract plenty of attention.

READ MORE: The evolution of Liverpool’s starting XI under Jurgen Klopp