Not just Salah: Saudi clubs are eyeing possible swoop for another ‘flawless’ Liverpool stalwart

Mo Salah has frequently been cited as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs over the past year, but he’s seemingly not alone in that regard among Liverpool players.

According to The Telegraph, there are teams from the Gulf state discussing an ‘ambitious’ potential swoop for Alisson Becker, who’s among several Premier League stars being eyed up enviously by wealthy Middle Easter outfits.

Several of the goalkeeper’s former Anfield teammates moved to Saudi Arabia last summer, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all tempted into relocating to the Arabic nation.

Liverpool chiefs must have one very simple and emphatic message for any club enquiring about Alisson this summer – jog on.

The Brazilian is one of the best players in the world in his position, and it’s no exagerration to state that the Reds wouldn’t have enjoyed the same degree of trophy-winning success under Jurgen Klopp were it not for the 31-year-old.

He was hailed as ‘flawless’ by Rory Smith on BBC 5 Live earlier this season, and he proved his worth yet again last night with two huge saves in the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

Even if Alisson’s form was erratic, there’s simply no way that Liverpool can contemplate selling him when they could lose their other two senior goalkeepers this summer. Adrian’s exit as a free agent seems inevitable, while Caoimhin Kelleher may feel that the time is right to move on and become a clear first-choice elsewhere.

It doesn’t matter how much money any suitors – from Saudi Arabia or otherwise – throw at the Reds for their number 1 over the coming months. To paraphrase former US president George Bush, ‘Read our lips; he’s not for sale’.

