Ben Jacobs confirms 49-y/o quits role ahead of joining Liverpool this summer

Sipke Hulshoff is on course to bolster Liverpool’s backroom staff numbers this summer.

The Netherlands and Feyenoord assistant (49) is understood to have quit his appointment with the Dutch national team ahead of linking up with Arne Slot at Anfield for 2024/25 and beyond.

This update comes courtesy of the ever-reliable Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter). The Reds were hoping to avoid a conflict of commitments ahead of the European Championship.

Where are we with Arne Slot’s move?

Arne Slot during Champions League presser – (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Empire of the Kop understands a deal is all but done, with the club ironing out the final details ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure.

There is the reality of an emotional final home game of the season for the German tactician who brought back the title to L4 after a 30-year hiatus.

Any official announcement from the club should then take place after the tie in question.

That would certainly be the most respectful move for all parties involved.

