‘Will join’: Journo spots online announcement that directly affects Liverpool this summer

The departure of a significant portion of Liverpool’s backroom staff this summer will leave Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards with a serious void to fill.

One name that now looks like a dead-cert to join Arne Slot at Anfield is that of Feyenoord assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

The Dutchman’s assistant will already be known by the Reds’ Dutch contingent in Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch having also worked with the trio as part of Ronald Koemans’ team.

Lewis Steele has since shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the KNVB have already confirmed the 49-year-old’s departure from the international setup, paving the way for a move to L4.

Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirms Dwight Lodeweges will join Ronald Koeman’s staff to replace Sipke Hulshoff, who is heading to Liverpool with Arne Slot. #LFC 🇳🇱🔴 pic.twitter.com/9inKpn76Qg — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 14, 2024

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Pep Lijnders’ next job after Liverpool just got a lot clearer with Joyce update

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola’s press conference Liverpool omission just proved a major point

Total focus on Liverpool Football Club

Not to say that a coach can’t do both jobs – we’re looking at you Claudio Taffarel!

That said, it has to be beneficial to Liverpool, not to mention Arne Slot’s adjustment in Merseyside, to have his assistant constantly to hand in his new job.

Virgil van Dijk has already spoken quite positively about Hulshoff’s tactical acumen. Hopefully, it fills the considerable void left by Pep Lijnders’ looming departure.

“You see what his qualities are and I personally certainly like that. Hopefully he can continue that well. He is very clear and tactically strong. I like the moments when he leads a training session. I think I also speak for the group,” the former Southampton man told vi.nl.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!