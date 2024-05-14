Fears that Liverpool could now hijack top Juventus target who knows Arne Slot – report

For the most part, former players don’t tend to be reunited with Liverpool managers.

That, however, could be about to change according to one report courtesy of Italian outlet Tuttosport.com.

Teun Koopmeiners, it has been claimed, has allegedly attracted the wandering eye of the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman is thought to be open to moving to either the Serie A giants or the Premier League, should an opportunity arise.

Arne Slot’s relationship with Koopmeiners

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the midfielder has worked previously with the incoming Liverpool boss at AZ Alkmaar.

Whether that relationship alone will be enough to tempt Koopmeiners into a Premier League move, however, remains to be seen.

Tuttosport.com have claimed that the financials associated with any deal taking the 26-year-old out of Bergamo shouldn’t be an issue on our end.

His current age, though, may prove a barrier for a recruitment team that tends to favour slightly younger signings.

Only time will tell if another exception will be made for the Atalanta star.

