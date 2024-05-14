(Video) Liverpool fans will well up at latest footage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp will manage Liverpool for the final time on Sunday when Wolves visit Anfield in the Premier League.

The German tactician, who joined the Reds in October of 2015, has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and it’s going to be a hugely emotional day for all Kopites at the weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss applauded the travelling Kop for the final time last night following the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park and he’ll bid a final farewell to Anfield on Sunday.

READ MORE: Fears that Liverpool could now hijack top Juventus target who knows Arne Slot – report

Footage has been captured today of the 56-year-old standing on his own on the halfway line of our famous old ground – appearing to take in the surroundings for one of the final times.

It also appears that Klopp took time to go and stand on the Kop ahead of our clash with Gary O’Neill’s side this weekend.

@LFCTransferRoom, who shared the footage on their page on X, suggested that the Normal One could’ve been at Anfield to film a farewell video.

Klopp has done remarkable things for the club during his time on Merseyside and there’s no doubt that he’ll be remembered as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever managers.

Check the video below: