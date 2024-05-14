(Video) Gary Neville taunts Carragher over inclusion of Liverpool beast in PL team of the season

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were bickering yet again on Sky Sports on Monday night, this time over their respective Premier League teams of the season.

The former Liverpool defender found room for one current Reds player in his XI, selecting Virgil van Dijk alongside Arsenal duo Gabriel and William Saliba in a 3-2-4-1 formation.

The 46-year-old’s punditry colleague couldn’t wait to taunt him over that line-up, remarking: “He doesn’t even believe what he’s saying here! He doesn’t even believe it himself this year. He’s created a system that doesn’t exist!”

Neville couldn’t wait to get his dig in at Carragher, who justifiably argued that teams often assume a similar in-game formation whenever they have the ball.

Van Dijk fully merits inclusion in any team of the season selection from the 2023/24 Premier League, having enjoyed arguably his best individual campaign since coming second in the 2019 Ballon D’Or.

At least the two pundits were agreed on one thing – there was absolutely no way that anyone from Neville’s beloved Manchester United was getting into either of their XIs!

You can view Carragher’s full selection and the ensuing debate below (from 5:25), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: