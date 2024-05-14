(Video) ‘Really poor’ – Steve Nicol claims one Liverpool player ‘hasn’t done anything recently’

Steve Nicol was critical of one Liverpool player following the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa on Monday night.

Despite the Reds netting three times, Mo Salah drew a blank against Unai Emery’s side and only had one shot (which was blocked) in the entire match, leaving him with just one goal in his last six Premier League appearances.

Speaking on ESPN FC, the former LFC defender was scathing of the 31-year-old’s recent form while acknowledging that he’s still been a colossal figure at Anfield over the past seven years.

Nicol said of the Egyptian’s display: “Kind of typical of his recent performances. He was pretty invisible.

“It’s unfortunate that right now we’re looking at him in a light that, considering how great for how long he’s been, maybe it’s a little bit unfair, but it kind of goes along with the rhetoric of the end of the season that has been really poor from Liverpool.

“It’s very difficult to be positive, particularly on Salah because he hasn’t done anything recently to help Liverpool, but we really shouldn’t forget how great he has been over such a long period of time.”

Although there’s no disputing that the Egyptian has been nowhere near his best recently and was a pale shadow of his usual ruthless self last night, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he’s still our top scorer with 25 goals this season, a landmark he’s reached in all but one of his seven campaigns at Anfield.

Salah’s extraordinary consistency in front of goal should never be taken for granted, and when the times comes for him to leave Liverpool, he’ll be an incredibly hard act to follow.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 6:03), via ESPN FC on YouTube: