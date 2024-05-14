Pep Lijnders’ next job after Liverpool just got a lot clearer with Joyce update

Pep Lijnders may already have a job lined up for him ahead of his impending departure from Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman joins Vitor Matos, Pete Krawietz, John Achterberg and other members of the backroom staff in calling time on their Anfield careers ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit.

Paul Joyce of the Times now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the former NEC boss is being courted by Red Bull Salzburg to become their next head coach.

Pep Lijnders wanted by Red Bull Salzburg as their new head coach https://t.co/l9Ja1NZZOl — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) May 14, 2024

The 41-year-old first joined the Reds as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers in 2014 and stayed with the club – barring a brief period in 2018 – throughout until 2024.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola’s press conference Liverpool omission just proved a major point

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on early ‘good news’ for Liverpool after ‘top’ signing made

Lijnders is ready for an opportunity

Having been credited on numerous occasions with shaping the modern Liverpool side, we couldn’t be more delighted with the news.

Lijnders’ brief stint with NEC certainly shouldn’t form the basis for any opinions over his managerial credentials.

Having spent the better part of a decade learning under a generational manager in Jurgen Klopp – what more could you want from a young coach heading into his next role?

All the best, Pep and we look forward to seeing you potentially delivering intensity over in Austria next term!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!