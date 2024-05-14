Report: Real Madrid board intervene as Liverpool make strong move for 26-g/a gem

Eduardo Inda has now claimed that Real Madrid’s board has intervened in Liverpool’s alleged pursuit of Rodrygo.

The Brazilian attacker is thought to have inspired a bid of £103.1m ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos’ board, however, remains understandably attached to the idea of keeping hold of the 23-year-old.

“The bidding club is Liverpool and the player is a player very similar to their style. We are talking about a Real Madrid winger and it is Rodrygo. Real Madrid’s refusal is emphatic because the board likes him a lot,” the El Chiringuito journalist was quoted as saying by Sport Witness.

The Osasco-born footballer has registered 26 goal contributions in 47 games for the La Liga champions this term (across all competitions).

What a signing Rodrygo would be!

If you’re looking to send a message to Europe’s elite this summer, there are worse ways to go about it.

We’re not entirely surprised if Madrid have said “no” to Liverpool’s move, of course, for a player they allegedly spent £39.5m on as a 17-year-old at the time (according to reports quoted by Sky Sports).

More to the point, we doubt that the club have submitted such a sizeable bid for the centre-forward. Though, we wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to the show of ambition!

The former Santos man is one of the most exciting talents in world football and we’d very much expect him to stay put in the Spanish capital until further notice.

