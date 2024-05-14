‘Really special’ Liverpool player remains a top target for Barcelona this summer – report

Luis Diaz remains a top target for Barcelona this summer despite their ongoing financial struggles.

The Colombia international, who is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and has been labelled a ‘really special player’ by Jurgen Klopp (via One Football), reportedly dreams of playing for the La Liga giants one day.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Barcelona are looking to offload players at the end of the season in order to fund a move for our No.7 who so far has registered 13 goals and five assists (across all competitions) for Klopp’s side.

READ MORE: ‘Fresh start’ – Steve Nicol explains which player will benefit most from Arne Slot appointment

Towards the end of last month Fabrizio Romano claimed it would be ‘difficult’ for the Nou Camp-based outfit to sign Diaz this summer and that the 27-year-old remains a ‘crucial player’ for the League Cup winners.

The former Porto man’s pace, trickery and tenacity sets him aside from many wingers in the Premier League but his final product so often lets him down when in promising positions.

Most South American’s dream of representing the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid during their career but we’d certainly like to see him remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer and achieve more success under Arne Slot.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!