Fabrizio Romano weighs in on early ‘good news’ for Liverpool after ‘top’ signing made

Fabrizio Romano has shared his confidence in the new Liverpool era following the return of Michael Edwards.

The former sporting director returns in a wider capacity serving FSG’s football portfolio as CEO of Football.

Meanwhile, Richard Hughes takes over from Jorg Schmadtke in the sporting director role.

“What are they gonna do? Of course, it’s the crucial part. I think already there’s good news,” the Italian spoke on the ARLS podcast.

“Because they brought in important people like Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, so the new board restructure is very good.

“Michael Edwards is like a top player, like signing an important player, like signing a No.10, because at the end of the day he’s the guy that brought in Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and all these superstars to Liverpool in the past. So I think it’s already very good news.

“Richard Hughes did an excellent job at Bournemouth, so I would be really confident because there are good people in charge of this new era.”

The CaughtOffside columnist previously reported that he expects Liverpool to be engaged in a relatively busy summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s future is in very safe hands

It’s reassuring that a figure integral to Liverpool’s return to the big leagues will be helping pull the strings after Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Likewise, for those still unsure about Hughes’ credentials, it’s worth remembering the ex-Bournemouth technical director came recommended by Edwards.

Hopefully, a slight change of ideas – not a complete overhaul of playing philosophy – from incoming boss Arne Slot and some new signings can help steer the club back towards the top of the Premier League table.

