‘Fresh start’ – Steve Nicol explains which player will benefit most from Arne Slot appointment

Steve Nicol has explained which Liverpool player will be keener than most to impress Arne Slot this summer.

With Jurgen Klopp vacating his role as Reds boss at the end of the season it’s expected that current Feyenoord boss Slot will succeed the German in the Anfield hot seat.

Many players have flourished under the watchful eye of Klopp down the years but one current member of the Reds squad who’s yet to really get going is Darwin Nunez.

Our No.9, who has registered 18 goals and 13 assists this season (across all competitions), is a player who could benefit greatly from a fresh start under a new manager according to ex-Red Nicol.

“Of all the players at Liverpool who will be there next year, the fact that Arne Slot, or whether it was a new manager regardless, it’s probably going to be best for someone like Darwin Nunez. It’s a complete fresh start,” he told ESPN FC (via Rousing The Kop).

“There might be a little tinkering with how Liverpool play, that changes a lot of things on the field,” Nicol added. “He’s the one that will probably benefit as much as anybody from the change of manager. He’ll be coming out first training session thinking ‘right, I can impress this guy’, and if right I can impress this guy then what’s happened the last couple of years, not that it doesn’t matter put it kind of pales into insignificance’.

“The only thing I can guarantee you is that Darwin Nunez, from the very first day they get back, will be doing every single thing he can and more to impress Arne Slot, because it is a new start for him.”

The Uruguayan has started just one of our last six games and has not found the back of the net since the beginning of April.

The 24-year-old’s movement and pace off the mark is unmatched but he’s constantly caught offside and has missed some absolute sitters throughout the campaign.

His effort cannot be faulted but if he’s to remain a Liverpool player and fire us towards success in the coming seasons it’s clear that he must improve.

Klopp is one of Nunez’s biggest fans but we could see the former Benfica man come to life under a new boss who also plays an attacking and exciting brand of football.

Liverpool fans will continue to back the forward and let’s hope he can prove his worth next term.

