(Video) Watch what Klopp did on touchline after another bad Simon Hooper call

Jurgen Klopp was once again a man of his word as he avoided doing anything to upset the officiating team during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

Consequently, the German tactician avoided a caution and the prospect of a touchline ban for his final game in charge of the Reds this coming weekend.

The 56-year-old’s resolve was more than tested on one occasion, however, with Simon Hooper up to his usual tricks.

On one occasion, our beloved head coach had to jam his cap down to cover his face after Harvey Elliott was booked for kicking the ball away.

