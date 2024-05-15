(Video) Adorable interaction between Alisson and Villa mascot shows why we love the Brazilian

Alisson Becker is much more than a brilliant goalkeeper and this was on show ahead of our game with Aston Villa, something a new video shows.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel, we could see how the Brazilian interacted with the Aston Villa mascot before the match.

It was a beautiful insight into how kind our No.1 is and was much more than a simple smile and nod from the stopper.

We all want our players to be good on the pitch but to be great off it is lovely to see.

You can watch the interaction with Alisson (from 6:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

