(Video) Ex-Red’s response to Everton trying to sign him should impress all Liverpool fans

Seeing a Liverpool player move to Goodison Park is not an event that has happened too often in our history but one man was handed this chance.

Speaking on the ‘Football Historian Podcast: Extra-Time’, Gregory Vignal said: “David Moyes tried to sign me for Everton but it was no chance at all – I said no.

“But I said to Rafa this time, I said: ‘look boss, if you want to keep me and to give my chance I will be happy to sign [a new contract at Liverpool], if not I would like to stay in Rangers.”

Seeing as this was a time where the Frenchman’s Anfield contract was about to run out, to make such a bold decision to refuse a move that would be easy for his family – deserves praise from our fans.

David Moyes was clearly an admirer of the left back but his loyalty to the Reds is something people like Michael Owen could learn from.

