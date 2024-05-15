(Video) Gerrard’s three-word response to Salah’s possible Saudi arrival

Mo Salah has been a long-term target for the Saudi Pro League and with a foot in both camps, Steven Gerrard’s opinion may attract some interest.

It was Rio Ferdinand who asked Michael Emenalo, the sports director of the Saudi Pro League, whether our Egyptian King would be making the move to the middle east.

Before the Nigerian could share his opinion though, our former captain said: “He’s staying put.”

It’s a reassuring input from a man who’s likely to have some insider knowledge on the prospect of our Premier League record scorer’s future.

You can watch Gerrard’s Salah comments via @aawsat_spt on X:

🎥| خلال معرض «FUTURES GREAT» الذي تحتضنه العاصمة الرياض النجم الانجليزي ريو فيردناند يسأل المدير الرياضي لرابطة دوري المحترفيين مايكل إيمينالو «هل سيأتي محمد صلاح » – ستيفين جيرارد يقاطع وهو يضحك : «سيبقى». pic.twitter.com/n6sMCGk9sU — الشرق الأوسط – رياضة (@aawsat_spt) May 14, 2024

