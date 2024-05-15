(Video) Gerrard’s ex-LFC teammate says United player is as good as Stevie G

Liverpool fans hold Steven Gerrard as one of the greatest players to ever play for the club but it seems that one former Anfield teammate can’t separate his talents from that of a former Manchester United man.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Gregory Vignal was asked to select between our former captain, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard and said: “wow, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes 50/50 and then Frank Lampard…

“When you play against Paul Scholes, he was the brain of Manchester United, the player who organised everything and he was right in the middle, the spine of the team – he had everything.

“But what Steven Gerrard done with Liverpool as well, I think the way he lead the team, okay he never won the Premier League, but to be a captain for so many years and with so much pressure on his shoulders – was amazing.

“So, two British, English unbelievable players and I will say Steven and Paul and then Frank.”

It may surprise some to hear that the Scouser has not been selected as the best but it probably does illustrate the qualities of the midfielder who spent so long in Alex Ferguson’s side.

We can at least all agree that Frank Lampard isn’t anywhere near the legacy of his two former England teammates.

You can watch Vignal’s comments on Gerrard and Scholes (from 29:22) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

