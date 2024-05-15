(Video) ‘Super special’ – Klopp makes surprise pick for the match he most ‘enjoyed’ at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has named the one match that he ‘enjoyed’ more than any other as Liverpool manager, and while there are no shortage of candiates throughout his glorious reign, his choice mightn’t seem an obvious one.

The 56-year-old overlooked the famous European nights against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, the epic duels against Manchester City, every match from the title-winning season and even the 7-0 humiliation of Manchester United.

Instead, the game he picked was this year’s Carabao Cup final, which a youthful Reds team won in extra time against Chelsea thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s late header.

In an interview with The Anfield Wrap, Klopp reflected: “That whole period was absolutely outstanding. We were brave but we had to be brave. It was not like we had five other players available so we threw in James [McConnell], Bobby [Clark], Dannsy [Jayden Danns], but it was cool.”

The German also spoke of how the youngsters who stepped up were overjoyed to be playing in a cup final at Wembley, saying: “You cannot replicate that and you need to manage these kind of situations. It was really outstanding that night. I’ve enjoyed a lot of games but, in that specific way, it was my game of all time.

“The team we had, the atmosphere in the stadium was absolutely crazy. Then you go again the full distance and the goal – it was outstanding. I can’t remember a game that I enjoyed so much; it was really super special.”

For many supporters, the Premier League and Champions League triumphs under Klopp will probably live longer in the memory than winning a second Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in three years.

However, considering the top-heavy injury list with which Liverpool had to cope at the time – Alisson Becker, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez were among those ruled out – it was indeed a majestic triumph by a very youthful Reds line-up.

If the manager overlooked so many other famous nights during his reign to pinpoint that at the game he most enjoyed, then it must’ve been ‘super special’, as he put it.

You can view Klopp’s comments below (from 38:03), via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube: