(Video) What Klopp did for Liverpool fans outside Villa Park says everything about the man

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool this week and after being serenaded by supporters inside Villa Park, the manager made sure to take time for them afterwards.

Cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series of the club’s YouTube account captured the German signing autographs and taking pictures with the fans.

It seems that the 56-year-old is slowly realising that the end is neigh and there’s only so many more opportunities he can show us how much we mean to him.

In return, this Sunday is likely to be a day that nobody forgets as Anfield will turn its focus to thanking a club legend for everything he has done for us all.

You can view the moment between Klopp and supporters (from 19:05) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

