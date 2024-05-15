(Video) Why one call from Liverpool manager made defender say no to Barcelona

Liverpool have a rich history of great players representing the club and when you see these lads attract interest from teams like Barcelona, you know they certainly have talent.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Gregory Vignal explained why he turned down the chance to play for PSG and Barcelona: “When I had a phone call from Gerard Houllier, I couldn’t say no to the boss.

“He was great, I had a meeting in Paris right after the Euros (2000) and it was a dream for me to come and play for Liverpool”.

Given the prestige and success of coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez at Anfield, it’s easy to forget how influential Gerard Houllier was in winning trophies and signing new players.

This pull from the ex-boss was clear to see with a French defender who couldn’t wait to move to Merseyside.

You can view Vignal’s comments (from 1:29) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

