(Video) Former Liverpool man open for Gerrard reunion in coaching role: ‘he knows where I am’

Steven Gerrard is building quite the former Liverpool club in Saudi Arabia and it seems that another man with connections to the Reds could be open for a reunion.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’ about being a coach at Rangers under the Scouser, Gregory Vignal said about a possible reconciliation: “Maybe one more one day.

“He knows, I think, my character and my knowledge so if one day he wants me for anything – he knows where I am.”

It seems clear that the Frenchman is more than willing to make the move to Al-Ettifaq and join up with several familiar faces in our former captain’s coaching staff.

Whether this will happen, only time will tell but it’s becoming a popular path to walk from Merseyside to the middle east.

You can watch Vignal’s comments on Gerrard (from 16:58) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

