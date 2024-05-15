Get Ready for a Summer of Transfer Speculation at Liverpool

There is always a great deal of interest during a transfer window, and it’ll be even more fascinating for Liverpool this summer after the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season. Will the Reds be able to hold onto their top players? Who might be heading to Anfield?

We know that the German is leaving the club, but even in early May there were odds of 14/1 on him still being in charge when the new season starts. It’ll be interesting to see how many gamblers take those odds with Arne Slot on his way to Merseyside.

Odds are also available on Klopp’s next managerial appointment. If the UK bookmakers are to be believed, it won’t be with a club team. There are short odds of 2/9 on him taking over as the Germany national team boss after Euro 2024, according to bookies offers. If he is to manage another club next, it’s 5/1 that he goes to Barcelona.

On the playing side, there could be a lot of focus on the future of Mo Salah. Plenty of interest has been shown from Saudi Arabia and a big-money offer may well be on its way this summer. It’s 6/4 that at the end of the summer transfer window that the Egyptian will be with a Saudi Pro League outfit.

It won’t just be a case of whether a truly massive offer will tempt Liverpool to let him leave Anfield. Huge personal terms will be offered to the 31-year-old to join a Saudi club. This could well be the last move of his career and the Saudis will be doing all they can to tempt him away from Anfield.

Could he be PSG’s replacement for Kylian Mbappe? Salah is 28/1 to join the French champions and 33/1 to head to any MLS team.

Perhaps the best news for Liverpool fans is that the odds on the Egyptian staying at Anfield are 1/2. He may well decide to pledge his future to whoever replaces Klopp – and try not to argue with his replacement on the touchline.

Could LFC be looking for a new goalscorer during the summer even if Salah stays? Ivan Toney is rumoured to be leaving Brentford in the summer. Looking at the odds of UK bookmakers, he’ll likely stay in London even if he departs the Bees.

Arsenal are the 13/8 favourites to sign him, with Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham also interested. Liverpool are 12/1 to bring the 27-year-old to Anfield, and if they do, he’d be a good addition to the squad.

Over double those odds are available on Mbappe coming to Merseyside – 25/1 on the French international doesn’t look too appealing. He will leave PSG but odds as short as 1/20 on Real Madrid signing him indicate just where he’ll be next season. In truth, the only way we’ll see him at Anfield is if his new club play Liverpool in the Champions League.

More likely is a move for Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon. He’s been the top scorer in Portugal’s top flight and is also in double figures for assistsm but it’d cost £85m to activate his release clause.

The Reds are 6/1 to sign him, with Arsenal also believed to be interested. The Swede is 1/2 to stay at Sporting but hasn’t ruled out a transfer this summer.

Crysencio Summerville is a plausible signing for Liverpool this year. Incoming boss Arne Slot is keen on his fellow Dutchman, who currently plays for Leeds United. The Reds are 5/2 to sign him but face competition from a number of clubs, including Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

With 19 goals in the main Championship season, he’d be a useful signing indeed for the LFC, especially at only 22 years of age.

Michael Olise has been having a great run of form at Crystal Palace. However well he plays, will he be able to sample European football with the Eagles? There’s likely to be plenty of transfer speculation during the summer. Liverpool are 9/1 to sign him but he seems to be on his way to Old Trafford, as Manchester United are 11/10 to lure him away from Selhurst Park.

Pedro Neto is another player who could be on his way to Merseyside. The Wolves maestro is rumoured to be on his way out of Molineux and Liverpool are 6/1 to sign him.

It’s going to be a fascinating summer of transfer speculation and hopefully a few signings for the Reds. A new era is about to begin at Anfield, but just how will the playing personnel change between now and the end of August?

