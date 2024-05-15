Fabrizio Romano hints that ‘incredibly important’ Liverpool maestro is attacting some ‘interest’

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that one Liverpool player is attracting ‘interest’ from other clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports from Spain have linked Barcelona with a possible move for Darwin Nunez, who prompted speculation over his future recently by cleansing his Instagram profile of all photos pertaining to the Reds.

However, the Italian transfer reporter has suggested that there’s nothing ‘concrete’ to indicate that the 24-year-old will leave Anfield imminently.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “On Darwin, we had many, many stories, but to be completely honest with you I’m hearing that there is nothing really concrete into it.

“Nothing is moving around Darwin since last summer. No conversations with other clubs, no negotiations. And it’s not because there is no interest in Darwin, but because he is a really expensive striker.”

READ MORE: Pep Lijnders gives firm response when asked if he’d return to Liverpool as a future Reds boss

READ MORE: Liverpool could contribute towards potential seismic change in next season’s Premier League

It’s been just under two years since Liverpool paid an initial £64m (potentially rising to £85m with add-ons) to sign Nunez from Benfica, so they’re not going to hastily write him off as damaged goods after such a large-scale investment.

Despite his tendency for erratic finishing, the Uruguayan has still hit a respectable tally of 33 goals across his first couple of seasons at Anfield, so he certainly can’t be dismissed as an out-and-out flop. Also, he must be doing plenty right if Jurgen Klopp has called him an ‘incredibly important‘ player at Anfield.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

At 24, it can be argued that he’s yet to hit the peak years of his career, although he’s entering a phase where he’d be reasonably expected to deliver consistently upon the potential that he’s shown already as a footballer at the highest level in Europe.

Next season could be the one which truly makes or breaks Nunez as a Liverpool player. Should he regress discernibly and not start regularly under Arne Slot, the club could plausibly consider cashing in on him during the summer of 2025.

However, should the Reds’ number 9 show more refinement in the final third and smash through the 20-goal barrier with a consistent level of output, he could then be spoken about in hushed tones by his own club’s supporters and the mass media who’ve often been highly critical of him so far in England.

READ MORE: The evolution of Liverpool’s starting XI under Jurgen Klopp