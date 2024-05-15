‘Tricky…’ – Romano claims Liverpool would need to pay ‘crazy’ money to sign 23y/o dribbling wizard

Fabrizio Romano has said that one reported Liverpool transfer target would only be sold this summer if a ‘really crazy’ offer is made to his current club.

The Reds are apparently ready to test the waters with West Ham with a potential bid for Mohammed Kudus, whose contract at the London Stadium contains a release clause, although that won’t activate until the summer of 2025.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, the Italian transfer reporter stated in relation to the 23-year-old: “I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at the moment, are not commenting about this release clause.

“Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in his contract, but it is not guaranteed to start this summer. It’s still a tricky situation.”

As has been clarified by trusted West Ham insider Claret & Hugh, Kudus’ release clause doesn’t become active until July 2025.

Such clauses at the east London club aren’t triggered until the third transfer window after a player joins, and with the Ghanaian only signing last summer, there are still two windows to come until any release clause takes effect.

The clause in the 23-year-old’s deal with the Irons is reportedly worth £85m, which offers as a clue as to how much Liverpool would need to pay if they want to land the forward this year instead of waiting until July 2025.

Having only had one season at West Ham, during which he’s scored 13 goals in 44 appearances and ranked among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe for successful take-ons per game (3.93, via FBref), they’ll understandably be most reluctant to part with him unless a stratospheric offer is tabled.

The question is whether reports of the Reds being willing to pay the big bucks to sign the Ghana forward are accurate, or whether Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes would see better value for money elsewhere in the market this summer.

