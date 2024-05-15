(Video) Vignal reflects on one moment that ‘cost me my long career at Liverpool’

Gregory Vignal played a key part in the Liverpool team that won a famous treble in 2001 but still reflects on his time at Anfield with a hint of regret after one particular moment.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, the Frenchman spoke about his injury against Grimsby: “That’s part of football, a big, massive injury.

“Three cracks on my left foot, I think I was out for nearly a year and that maybe cost me my long career at Liverpool.”

The emergence of John Arne Riise during this period meant that the left back never really got his place back in a side that was playing Champions League football and competing well in the league.

This is part and parcel of being a footballer but it’s clear that the 42-year-old looks back on this time with some emotion.

You can watch Vignal’s comments (from 8:08) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

